Local athletic directors worried college football decisions could trickle down to high schools

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Athletes and coaches across the metro say they want to play this fall. But athletic directors recognize this pandemic is a fluid situation, and things can change very quickly.

It’s been a strange off-season for fall athletes, as they adjust to new COVID-19 guidelines. With the fall sports season looming, there are still many uncertainties.

“A lot of times, kids look to coaches, kids look to teachers, their parents. But nobody’s gone through this,” Bishop Miege Athletic Director Andrew Goene said.

On Tuesday, the Big Ten Conference postponed its football season and the Pac 12 Conference postponed all fall sports.

Some local school districts are worried about a trickle down effect.

“I think it directly relates to us,” said Richard Bechard, Lee’s Summit’s athletic and activities director. “If you think back to last March when the NCAA and professional athletes started canceling seasons, the dominoes just kind of filtered down to us.”

In Missouri, schools have already been holding practices. On the Kansas side, sports start back up Aug. 17.

“There’s a lot of nervous people around the country right now with what may happen. We would be in that area of concern as well,” Bechard said.

For now, athletes, coaches and fans wait — and hope for the best.



“Things change daily. We’re going to prepare the best for whatever comes our way,” Groene said.

As of right now, high schools across the metro are following county and sports athletic guidelines at practices.