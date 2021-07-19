Kansas City area gymnast tests positive for COVID-19 at Tokyo Olympics

ST LOUIS, MISSOURI – JUNE 25: Kara Eaker smiles after landing her dismount off the balance beam during the Women’s competition of the 2021 U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials at America’s Center on June 25, 2021 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

TOKYO — GAGE gymnastics coach Al Fong has confirmed with FOX4 that the alternate who tested positive for COVID-19 in Tokyo for the 2020 Olympics is 18-year-old Kara Eaker.

Eaker finished 7th overall in the U.S. Gymnastics Trials in June. She was joined by GAGE teammate Leanne Wong as alternates for the team.

Wong posted on her Instagram story, “Prayers for a speedy recovery for one of our teammates.”

Eaker’s condition is not known at this time. She was the first American athlete to test positive for COVID-19.

Great American Gymnastics Experience, GAGE, is located in Blue Springs, Missouri.