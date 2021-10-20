Local leaders ready to welcome 2026 World Cup committee to Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Local leaders are pushing for the World Cup 2026 to be held in Kansas City, Missouri.

The straightforward message is “We want the World Cup,” and you can see it plastered all over downtown KC these days.

On Wednesday U.S. Sens. Jerry Moran, R-Kansas, and Roy Blunt, R-Missouri, spoke on the Senate floor to welcome the 2026 FIFIA World Cup selection committee to Kansas City.

“No question that sports make a major part of where we live, professional and not professional,” Blunt said.

Kansas City is no stranger to sporting events. From Chiefs games at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium to Royals at-bats at Kauffman Stadium. The list goes on even across the state lines with Sporting KC matches.

That’s why local leaders said Kansas City is a great location to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

On Thursday, the FIFA committee will be meeting in the Power & Light District to see the city for themselves.

“Opportunities are immense,” Moran said. “The arrival of a major, magnificent Sprint Center, hotels all have arrived in Kansas City in just the last few years.”

Moran and Blunt said Kansas City has everything FIFA will need for a successful fan and game atmosphere, especially with the new Kansas City International Airport terminal being the icing on the cake.