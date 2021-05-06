Los Angeles Angels releasing Albert Pujols, future MLB Hall of Famer who played prep in metro

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – APRIL 28: Albert Pujols #5 of the Los Angeles Angels hits a double to knock in two runs during the 1st inning of the game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on April 28, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. With those two RBI’s Pujols surpassed Barry Bonds to become third on the all-time RBI list. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Los Angeles Angels designated Albert Pujols for assignment on Thursday, leaving the future hall of famer and former baseball player at Fort Osage High School and Maple Woods Community College looking for a new place to play if he wishes to continue his career.

Pujols rose to super stardom with the St. Louis Cardinals, where he won three Most Valuable Player awards and two World Series before heading west to Los Angeles. He’s in the final year of a 10-year, $253 million contract.

The Angels only made the playoffs once during Pujols’ time with the team. The Royals swept Los Angeles in the 2014 American League Divisional Series en route to the World Series.

He’s amassed 667 home runs, 3,253 hits, and 2,112 runs batted in. He earned two gold gloves for his defensive play. St. Louis selected the 10-time All Star in the 13th round of the 1999 MLB Draft out of Maple Woods.

While he’s a surefire first ballot selection for the MLB Hall of Fame, the Angels are releasing him in the midst of a tough start to the 2021 season. He’s hitting .198 with five home runs and 12 RBIs as the Angels sit in last place in the American League West.