KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback and tight end are among several high-profile names apart of a 200 million euro investment in a Formula 1 racing team, Otro Capital announced on Tuesday.

The firm announced the investment strategy in June, but on Tuesday they gave details on who all is apart of the massive investment into Alpine F1.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce headline the investment group, and are joined by the likes of golfer Rory Mcllroy, boxer Anthony Joshua and others.

“I’ve always had a passion for all sports,” Mahomes said in a release. “The opportunity to lead an investor group with Travis in Alpine F1 alongside Otro Capital was one I couldn’t pass up.

“It’s an exciting time for the sport and this is an opportunity to bring our shared values to the world stage. I’m looking forward to being a part of its growth.”

MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 07: Patrick Mahomes poses for a photo outside the Red Bull Racing garage prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 07, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Otro Capital hopes these athletes will bolster their strategic partnership with Alpine F1 by “combining premium expertise across different areas of the sports ecosystem and driving Alpine F1’s reach to a world of new fans.”

“I am thrilled to lead an investor group and join forces with Patrick and the team at Otro Capital on this exciting venture with Alpine F1,” Kelce said.

“Our shared passion for excellence and innovation forms the cornerstone of this partnership. It’s about being able to contribute to a sport that demands precision, teamwork, and relentless pursuit of success. I am looking forward to this new chapter and can’t wait to see what we achieve together.”

The statement says the new investors will help with global awareness for Alpine F1.