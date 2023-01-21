KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An ankle injury to Chiefs All-Pro quarterback Patrick Mahomes left many worried during their Divisional Round matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Mahomes briefly went to the locker room in the second quarter, when quarterback Chad Henne filled in admirably, helping lead the Chiefs on a 98-yard touchdown drive.

Mahomes would eventually return to the game in second half, While his mobility was limited, he still made big time plays, including a touchdown pass of his left foot to Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

“It was hard getting [Mahomes] out of the game. He wanted to fight,” head coach Andy Reid said. “It was a short leash. If I felt like he wasn’t able to handle it, he would’ve been out and back in Henne.”

Mahomes was very reluctant to exit the game and get X-Rays on the injured ankle as he was visibly frustrated on the sideline.

“I didn’t want to go get the X-Rays or whatever it was,” Mahomes said. “I wanted to just continue to play. I told [Coach Reid] I would do it at halftime but Coach—in the best interest of me—made me go back there and get that X-Ray before he put me back in the game.”

He finished the game 22/30 with 195 yards and two touchdowns.

“I’m not coming out of a playoff game unless they take me out.”

Mahomes also told NBC’s Melissa Stark that the X-Rays were negative and he would be good to go for the AFC Championship on Sunday.

The Chiefs will face the winner of the Bengals and Bills Divisional Round matchup tomorrow.