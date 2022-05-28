KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With OTAs in full swing, Patrick Mahomes spoke to the media about what the much talked about, new look offense for the Kansas City Chiefs would look like.



“That’s what you’re going to see with this offense this year, it’s going to be everybody, It’s not going to be one guy,” Mahomes said.

It will be much different from the past few years, as a majority of throws went to Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce.

“You saw last year, defenses had started formulating a good game plan, at least at the beginning of the season, of trying to kind of maintain stopping Tyreek and stopping Travis [Kelce]. We had to find ways to have success other ways so we can get those guys open.”

Mahomes will have a plethora of new weapons at his disposal in JuJu Smith-Schuster, Skyy Moore, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Justyn Ross.

“I think this year, we’ll be different. You’re not going to know where you’ll get the deep ball from, you’re not going to know where you’re going to get the short pass from, cause we have a lot of different guys that can do it all. I think having all those guys, it will help us get more of those deep throws that we’be been accustomed to,” Mahomes said.

Mahomes looked to build chemistry with his receivers early as they worked out together in Texas in April. The Chiefs will look to continue the offensive success they have maintained since Mahomes has arrived in Kansas City.

