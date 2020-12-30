Mahomes to sit, Henne to start Sunday against the Chargers

KANSAS CITY, MO – AUGUST 09: Quarterback Chad Henne #4 of the Kansas City Chiefs drops back to pass during the second half against the Houston Texans on August 9, 2018 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With the No. 1 seed locked up, Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid announced Wednesday that Pro-Bowl quarterback Patrick Mahomes will not play in their week 17 matchup against divisional rival Los Angeles Chargers.

Chiefs Coach Andy Reid says Chad Henne will start at quarterback Sunday. #ChiefsKingdom — Rob Collins (@RCFOX4KC) December 30, 2020

In his place, backup quarterback Chad Henne will take the field at kick-off. Matt Moore will likely be promoted from the practice squad.

“I think he’s excited,” Reid said. “I always tell him, ‘Act like your 20. Try to remember those days and feel it.'”

Sunday will be Henne’s third appearance as the Chiefs’ signal caller this season, but first start since 2014 when he played for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“I’m really excited, it should be fun,” Henne said. “Excited about the group we’re going to have out there on Sunday.”

Henne subbed in for Mahomes in Kansas City’s blowout wins in week 7 against the Denver Broncos and week 8 against the New York Jets.

Chad Henne: After the game Sunday Mike Kafka said "be ready" #Chiefs — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) December 30, 2020

Mahomes may be on the sideline, but Henne expects to hear a lot from the Superbowl MVP.

“It’ll be great. We’ll study the film, he’ll give me some tips,” Henne said. “He’ll be very involved and he’ll help me out just like Matt and I help him out.”

Tyreek Hill (nursing a hamstring injury), Le’Veon Bell (swollen knee), and Sammy Watkins (calf strain) did not practice Wednesday and could see limited to no playing time on Sunday.

Reid said the team will rest several starters on Sunday but declined to say who specifically would sit.

Regardless of who takes the field, the Chiefs don’t plan to give the game away. They hardly played their best against Atlanta last week, and there’s something to be said for taking some momentum into the playoffs.

Plus, they have a chance to match the 2011 Packers for the best regular-season record by a defending Super Bowl champ with a win.

“It would be a great opportunity, not only for myself but for this team, this franchise,” Henne said.

You can watch the game live on FOX4 this Sunday at 3:25 p.m.