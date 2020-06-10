Major League Soccer returning from pandemic hiatus with tournament in Orlando

Krisztian Nemeth #9 of Sporting KC controls the ball as Ronald Zubar #23 and Chris Duvall #25 of New York Red Bulls defend during the game at Sporting Park on March 8, 2015 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Major League Soccer is back!

In its first games since the coronavirus pandemic postponed the 2020 season, MLS will kick off the year in a massive, league-wide tournament at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando.

“The opportunity to have all 26 clubs in a controlled environment enables us to help protect the health of our players, coaches and staff as we return to play,” MLS Commissioner Don Garber said in a statement.

The tournament runs from July 8 to Aug. 11, according the MLS website. Teams will play 39 group stage matches, which will count toward the regular season. Teams will be placed into six groups, and the top finishers from each group will move on to a knockout round.

The final game will air on Aug. 11. The winner will automatically get a spot in the 2021 CONCACAF Champion’s League, an important tournament across North America, Central America and the Caribbean. The winning club also gets $1.1 million.

After the tournament, MLS plans to continue its regular season with a revised schedule in home markets, followed by the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs and the 25th MLS Cup.

Find out how to watch on the MLS website.

The league lifted a moratorium on June 4, cautiously allowing full-team training. Sporting KC athletes had begun returning to Children’s Mercy Park on May 14 for individual workouts.