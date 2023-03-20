KANSAS CITY, Mo. — March Madness is too crazy for millions of college basketball fans.

Every year, people fill out NCAA Tournament brackets, and every year there is at least one massive upset that ruins it all.

One of the biggest bracket busters of the 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament is No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson knocking No. 1 Purdue out of the tournament Friday.

FDU became the second No. 16-seed to ever defeat a No. 1 seed. The team then gave Florida Atlantic University a run for their money Sunday before losing 78-70.

Kansas, Baylor, Arizona, Duke, Kentucky, and Marquette are also out of the tournament, adding more madness to brackets.

CBS announced over the weekend that Fairleigh Dickenson upsetting Purdue busted the rest of the perfect brackets.

In ESPN’s Tournament Challenge bracket, only 22 brackets were perfect early Friday. Those brackets were busted by the end of the night. More than 20 million brackets were entered in the challenge.

Submitting a perfect bracket is a one in 120.2 billion possibility, according to Axios Sports.

In the Women’s NCAA Basketball Tournament, Ole Miss upset Stanford Sunday, eliminating the one remaining perfect bracket.

Since the NCAA started tracking online brackets in 2016, the closest anyone has come to a perfect bracket was in 2019. That’s when an Ohio neuropsychologist correctly picked the first 49 picks before losing momentum in the Sweet 16.