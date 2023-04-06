AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The 87th Masters Tournament has officially begun.

Honorary starters Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson, with 11 Green Jackets between them, hit ceremonial tee shots at the No. 1 tee, after which Fred Ridley, the chairman of Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters Tournament, proclaimed the tournament underway.

Name placards are put in place in preparation for the ceremonial first tee shot during the first round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

Tom Watson watches his tee shot during the ceremonial first tee during the first round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Jack Nicklaus reacts to his tee shot during the ceremonial first tee during the first round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

Gary Player reacts during the ceremonial first tee shot during the first round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

Gary Player, from left, Tom Watson Masters chairman Fred Ridley and Jack Nicklaus pose during the ceremonial first tee during the first round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

The first competing players to tee off were 2003 Masters Champion Mike Weir and five-time PGA Tour winner Kevin Na at 8 a.m.

At 10:18 a.m., the morning’s feature grouping includes five-time champion Tiger Woods, along with Xander Schauffele and Viktor Hovland, ranked No. 7 and No. 9 in the Official World Golf Ranking, respectively.

Masters champion Tiger Woods of the United States chips to the No. 15 green during practice round 1 at Augusta National Golf Club, Monday, April 3, 2023. (Photo courtesy: Augusta National Golf Club)

“I just have to be cognizant of how much I can push it,” Woods said of the state of his game just more than two years from surviving serious injuries in a car crash in which he almost lost his leg. “I can hit a lot of shots but the difficulty for me is going to be the walking going forward. It is what it is. I wish it could be easier.”

The afternoon tee times feature defending champion Scottie Scheffler playing with U.S. Amateur Champion Sam Bennett and Max Homa, ranked No. 5 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

“Dream come true to be able to tee it up at Augusta playing the Masters,” Bennett said this week. “I’m soaking it all in.”

Amateur Sam Bennett of the United States plays a stroke from the No. 12 tee during practice round 3 at Augusta National Golf Club, Wednesday, April 5, 2023.

“I feel like I’m prepared, got some good work in. It’s cool being an amateur. I’m going to have fun. I’m not here to treat it like a hit and giggle. I’m here to compete and test my game.”

Live coverage can be seen all day by clicking here. Network television coverage begins at 3 p.m. on ESPN and will continue through the end of the day’s play.

For live scoring, click here.

