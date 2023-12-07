KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The official draw for CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 was decided Thursday, confirming the group stage match-ups at Children’s Mercy Park and GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium next summer.

Children’s Mercy Park will host two-time Copa America champions Peru on June 25, 2024.

Currently at No. 35 in the FIFA rankings, Peru is led by 39-year-old striker Paolo Guerrero who has the most Copa America goals of any active player and has the most goals in Peru national team history.

Peru will await the winner between Canada and Trinidad & Tobago when the CONCACAF members meet on March 23, 2024 in Frisco, Texas with a berth in CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 on the line.

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium will host No. 11 Uruguay and No. 12 United States on July 1, 2024 in a marquee match-up for the Group C finale as Gregg Berhalter’s squad faces the two-time World Cup champions and two-time Olympic gold medalists.

The U.S. Men’s National Team is unbeaten all-time in Kansas City (10-0-2), including a scoreless draw against Uruguay in June 2022, and next year’s rematch could feature many of the top players in North and South America with U.S. MNT stars Folarin Balogun, Christian Pulisic, Yunus Musah and Gio Reyna facing the likes of Federico Valverde, Ronald Araujo, Darwin Nunez and Manuel Ugarte for 15-time Copa America champions Uruguay.

The mascot for CONMEBOL Copa America is named “Capitán” has a strong resemblance to the KU Jayhawk. “Capitán” is said to be an eagle and “fusion between the South America passion for football and the vibrant American atmosphere.”

CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 will be the 48th edition of the oldest national team tournament in the world and will be held in 14 stadiums across the United States from June 20 to July 14, 2024.

The competition features 32 matches to be played by 16 countries, including all 10 CONMEBOL members in South America along with the best six teams in CONCACAF which includes North America, Central America and the Caribbean.

Tickets for the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 will be made available starting in mid-January.