Mayor issues proclamation making August 27 Terez Paylor day in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — August 27 is a special day in Kansas City.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas proclaimed it “Terez Paylor Day” to honor the former Kansas City Star Chiefs writer. Paylor also hosted “The Terez Paylor Show”, covered the NFL for Yahoo! Sports and served as a Pro Football Hall of Fame voter.

Paylor died suddenly on Feb. 10, 2021 at the age of 37.

“Not only was Terez a groundbreaking sportswriter, he was a good, kind person. Today we recognize not only his journalistic vigor, but the way in which he lived his life each and every day—advocating for other journalists and highlighting the backgrounds, the lives, and the stories of professional athletes so many of us only know from the television,” Lucas said.

While covering the Chiefs Paylor met quarterback Patrick Mahomes. But it was Mahomes who wrote a tribute following Paylor’s death for Football Morning in America.

“I trusted him. He never tried to play gotcha with me, never tried to catch me in something so he could make a headline out of it. What I always appreciated was that he asked me questions to really try to let the fans know the inside story of why a play worked, or why we won or lost.,” Mahomes shared in the column.

The Kansas City Chiefs will honor Terez at Friday night’s preseason game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

You can read the full proclamation issued by Mayor Lucas below.

WHEREAS, Award-winning NFL reporter Terez A. Paylor dedicated his life to Kansas City sports and was a cherished member of The Kansas City Star’s news team from 2006 to 2018, when he left the newspaper to become the senior NFL writer for Yahoo Sports, realizing his dream of holding a national journalist role; and

WHEREAS, Paylor brought journalistic success to the Kansas City Star through his unparalleled coverage of Kansas City Sports, as seen by his contribution to the newspaper’s Top 10 award-winning projects as honored by the Associated Press Sports Editors organization; and

WHEREAS, through his credible wall-to-wall reporting of the Kansas City Chiefs, in both print and on his radio program, “The Terez Paylor Show”, Paylor broke many high-profile stories, including the trade of Alex Smith to Washington in 2018, and his ability to analyze game film became required reading for Chiefs fans across the Kansas City area; and

WHEREAS, Paylor was an irreplaceable member of the football community, serving as a selector for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, where he advocated for the induction of Terrell Owens, as well as joining fellow Howard alumnus and longtime NFL defensive back Antione Bethea in writing his book, “Bet on Yourself: Inside the Mind of the Ultimate Underdog”; and

WHEREAS, Paylor was a dedicated mentor to young journalists, as demonstrated by the sports journalism scholarship in his name at his alma mater, Howard University and the “PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in Memory of Terez Paylor” at the University of Missouri – Columbia; and

WHEREAS, Paylor committed himself to charity work, supporting several organizations including Kansas City’s Harvesters, while always advocating for NFL players of diverse backgrounds and support for future sports journalists; and

WHEREAS, Terez Paylor was a dedicated son, grandson, brother, and loving fiancée, who supported his friends and family unconditionally, and whose impact upon their lives will never be forgotten; and

NOW, THEREFORE, as Mayor of the City of Kansas City, Missouri, I, Quinton D. Lucas, on behalf of the citizens of this great city, do hereby recognize the impactful work of Terez A. Paylor and the legacy of service, mentorship, and exceptional sports journalism that he leaves behind.