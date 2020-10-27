Mayor Lucas makes a push to temporarily bring NBA’s Raptors to Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas is among those cheering the prospect of bringing an NBA franchise to town — even if only temporarily.

Lucas tweeted on Saturday an invitation to the Toronto Raptors to make Kansas City, and T-Mobile Center its home away from home this next season.

I’ve received a few messages on this. Obviously, we already share the #WeTheNorth hashtag, the @Raptors in KC would be a perfect match. We will make sure the right folks know #KCMO and @tmobilecenter are ready. #NBA #MoKanSports https://t.co/UmXNms7dDq — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) October 24, 2020

Kansas City is among the cities mentioned in online stories as a possible U.S. base for the team if COVID-19 continues to hamper travel across the U.S.-Canadian border.

A report last week that the Raptors were considering Louisville, Kentucky, as a home base for the upcoming season has been shot down. But Louisville and Kansas City were among options studied in a column by Jason Mills of raptorsrapture.com.

