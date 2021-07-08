Mayor Quinton Lucas to host ‘Night Hoops’ with Kareem Rush and Marcus Denmon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri mayor Quinton Lucas will host Mayor’s Night Hoops Special Tip Off at the Southeast Community Center on Tuesday, July 13.

Mayor Lucas will be joined by special guest players and KC natives Kareem Rush, former Missouri Tiger and Los Angeles Laker, and Marcus Denmon, former Missouri Tiger, for three games starting at 6 p.m.

DA Rematch – Della Lamb Runnin Angels vs Lady Run GMC – 6 p.m.

Braggin Rights – Mayor Lucas Dream Team vs Night Hoops Select – 7 p.m.

Night Hoopers – Teams TBD – 8 p.m.

The city will be providing free food, rent assistance, utility assistance and free vaccination while on site at the community center.

Giving kids the chance to see some old folks hoop… and quickly get tired.



Come through! pic.twitter.com/n3rDSDR8Jb — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) July 8, 2021