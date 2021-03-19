McCormack reunites with Jayhawks in Indianapolis ahead of Saturday’s NCAA Tournament game

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — David McCormack, forward for the University of Kansas, joined the rest of his team in Indianapolis Friday, just one day before the Jayhawks face Eastern Washington in the first-round of the NCAA Tournament.

McCormack had been quarantined and in the COVID-19 protocol for more than a week.

During a news conference Wednesday, KU head coach Bill Self said he expected McCormack to play, but have limited minutes in Saturday’s game.

If KU wins Saturday, Jalen Wilson is expected to be available to play in the team’s second-round game.

Wilson, a freshman forward, tested positive for COVID-19 before the Jayhawks withdrew from the Big 12 Championship last week.

The Jayhawks won’t have their entire team reunited until the Sweet 16, if they make it that far. Tristan Enaruna won’t arrive in Indianapolis until at least Wednesday. He tested positive for COVID-19 late Sunday.

Self said KU players, coaches and everyone traveling with the team is tested for COVID-19 daily. Every team has the same testing requirements.