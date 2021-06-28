Metro college athletes describe impact of recent Supreme Court ruling against NCAA

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There’s a big change coming to college athletics that could assist student-athletes who need extra help financially.

“Some people come from worse backgrounds than others. I’ll put it that way. Everybody is not fortunate enough to have the basic needs for school,” former Kansas football player, Justin McCay told FOX4.

The U.S. Supreme Court unanimously ruled against the NCAA, saying it cannot stop student-athletes from receiving educational benefits — things like money for computers, paid internships and study abroad programs.

McCay was on full scholarship, but says he was still fortunate to have a support system throughout college, but some of his teammates weren’t as lucky.

“In some cases, people only go to college because they got an athletic scholarship. So I think it’ll help out in the big scale of things where players can actually excel in whatever degree they want to and have the needs to do so,” McCay said.

Arianna Person, who played volleyball for St. James Academy and Belmont University, says the Supreme Court’s ruling is a step in the right direction.

“I think it has opened a lot of people’s eyes to the struggles of athletes, that they might not see because they just see them as a good athlete and they don’t really look at the background of their life,” Person said.

While this decision isn’t mandating schools pay athletes right away, it is opening the door for a major shift in the NCAA.

“I think where it’s going is full-blown compensation. The NCAA for years and as well as some of the other critics on the other side of the argument say well how would you possibly structure the incentive compensation?” financial educator and author of ‘How Money Works’ Steve Siebold said.

How exactly will universities compensate athletes for their name, image and likeness?

The NCAA D1 Board of Directors is scheduled to meet on Monday and could make a decision by Wednesday.