Dozens of metro athletes commit to play at college level on Signing Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Wednesday, high school student-athletes across the metro put pen to paper, signing their National Letters of Intent to play at the next level.
“This is the day we’ve all been looking forward to forever. I’m so glad we got to have this, especially after everything we’ve gone through this year,” Mizzou baseball signee Camden Careswell said.
Keeping with the theme of the last 12 months, Signing Day looked different this year with masks, social distancing, and at Bishop Miege, the Stags opted to forgo refreshments.
Nonetheless, athletes said Signing Day was a success.
“It’s really good to put it on the dotted line, all my hard work and everything has really paid off. So it’s really good to show my friends and family out there,” Illinois State signee Timothy Dorsey said.
Here are some of the local student-athletes who signed Wednesday to play at the college level:
Bishop Miege
- Timothy Dorsey, football – Illinois St.
- Starshine Harris-Palmer, football – Missouri Valley College
- Jack Kincaid, football – Hutchison Community College
- Mack Moeller, football – Kansas
- Kohl Saint-Louis, football – Benedictine College
- Nathan Smith, football – Quincy University
- Hayden Thilges, football – Hayden Thilges
Lee’s Summit
- Jackson Jeffries, baseball – Maple Woods
- Grant Smith, baseball – Central Missouri
- Jackson Summrall, baseball – Central Methodist
- Thalen Wright, football — Butler
- Zach Karim, football – Central Methodist
- Nate Morse, football – Iowa Central Community College
- Naji Aburas, soccer – Indian Hills Community College
- Kennedy Gunter, soccer – Marshall
- Linsi Mashburn, soccer – Northwest Missouri St.
- Mallory Brownrigg, swimming – Davenport University
- Johnny Brackins, track – USC
Lee’s Summit North
- Aaron Barnhill, wrestling – Wisconsin – Oshkosh
- Adrien Block, football – Iowa Central
- Brianna Fee, soccer – University of the South
- Edgar Hunley, football – Iowa Western
- Sam Makovec, baseball – Culver-Stockton
- Katie Mead, cross country – Rockhurst
- Christian Miles, baseball – Maple Woods
- Logan Muckey, football – Missouri
- Carlton Perkins – Cowley College
Lee’s Summit West
- Logan Boenker, football – Missouri Western
- Connor Brummett, soccer – Rockhurst
- Camden Careswell, baseball – Missouri
- Devyn Dancy, cross country – Rockhurst
- Shane Fredrickson, football – Northwest Missouri St.
- Aly Gurtiza, volleyball – Central Michigan
- Dylan Halterman, football – Pittsburg St.
- Neena Lorenz, swim – University of St. Mary
- Grant McAtee, football – Central Missouri
- Abby Massengill, volleyball – Columbia College
- Brady Rhoden, baseball – Benedictine
- Kendall Rivero, baseball – North Central Missouri College
- Will Schnelle, dive – University of Indianapolis
- Chase Taylor, baseball – Central Missouri
- DJ Wayne, baseball – Avila
Olathe West
- Brennan Connell, baseball – Fort Hays State
Schlage
- Elija Taylor, football – Tabor College