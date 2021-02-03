Dozens of metro athletes commit to play at college level on Signing Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Wednesday, high school student-athletes across the metro put pen to paper, signing their National Letters of Intent to play at the next level.

“This is the day we’ve all been looking forward to forever. I’m so glad we got to have this, especially after everything we’ve gone through this year,” Mizzou baseball signee Camden Careswell said.

Keeping with the theme of the last 12 months, Signing Day looked different this year with masks, social distancing, and at Bishop Miege, the Stags opted to forgo refreshments.

Nonetheless, athletes said Signing Day was a success.

“It’s really good to put it on the dotted line, all my hard work and everything has really paid off. So it’s really good to show my friends and family out there,” Illinois State signee Timothy Dorsey said.

Here are some of the local student-athletes who signed Wednesday to play at the college level:

Bishop Miege

Timothy Dorsey, football – Illinois St.

Starshine Harris-Palmer, football – Missouri Valley College

Jack Kincaid, football – Hutchison Community College

Mack Moeller, football – Kansas

Kohl Saint-Louis, football – Benedictine College

Nathan Smith, football – Quincy University

Hayden Thilges, football – Hayden Thilges

Lee’s Summit

Jackson Jeffries, baseball – Maple Woods

Grant Smith, baseball – Central Missouri

Jackson Summrall, baseball – Central Methodist

Thalen Wright, football — Butler

Zach Karim, football – Central Methodist

Nate Morse, football – Iowa Central Community College

Naji Aburas, soccer – Indian Hills Community College

Kennedy Gunter, soccer – Marshall

Linsi Mashburn, soccer – Northwest Missouri St.

Mallory Brownrigg, swimming – Davenport University

Johnny Brackins, track – USC

Lee’s Summit North

Aaron Barnhill, wrestling – Wisconsin – Oshkosh

Adrien Block, football – Iowa Central

Brianna Fee, soccer – University of the South

Edgar Hunley, football – Iowa Western

Sam Makovec, baseball – Culver-Stockton

Katie Mead, cross country – Rockhurst

Christian Miles, baseball – Maple Woods

Logan Muckey, football – Missouri

Carlton Perkins – Cowley College

Lee’s Summit West

Logan Boenker, football – Missouri Western

Connor Brummett, soccer – Rockhurst

Camden Careswell, baseball – Missouri

Devyn Dancy, cross country – Rockhurst

Shane Fredrickson, football – Northwest Missouri St.

Aly Gurtiza, volleyball – Central Michigan

Dylan Halterman, football – Pittsburg St.

Neena Lorenz, swim – University of St. Mary

Grant McAtee, football – Central Missouri

Abby Massengill, volleyball – Columbia College

Brady Rhoden, baseball – Benedictine

Kendall Rivero, baseball – North Central Missouri College

Will Schnelle, dive – University of Indianapolis

Chase Taylor, baseball – Central Missouri

DJ Wayne, baseball – Avila

Olathe West

Brennan Connell, baseball – Fort Hays State

Schlage

Elija Taylor, football – Tabor College