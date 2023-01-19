KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City college coach is no longer employed with the school after a player filed a police report alleging physical abuse.

A spokesperson for Metropolitan Community College confirmed the news to FOX4 about the assistant basketball coach.

The athlete’s mother said her son told her the coach put him in a chokehold at a team workout the day after Christmas.

In a previous FOX4 report, MCC said despite the coach and several of the players being at the gym, it was not a school-sponsored event.

The team was practicing on the court when things got heated. In video reviewed by FOX4, you can hear two people going back and forth.

The student alleges in a police report filed on Dec. 29, the coach told him to go into the locker room.

That’s when he said the coach locked the door and grabbed him by his shirt. Then a tussle ensued, ending with that player in a chokehold. After that, other players came into the locker room, according to the athlete, and the altercation ended.

The community college initially suspended the coach, pending investigation, and released this statement earlier this month:

“Metropolitan Community College is aware of an alleged physical confrontation involving Mr. Martane Freeman and a member of the MCC Men’s basketball team. The incident in question took place during a non-MCC event at an independently owned facility. Additionally, Mr. Freeman was not acting in an official MCC capacity during the time of the alleged incident. Nevertheless, we take these allegations very seriously and are conducting an investigation into the matter. Mr. Freeman has been suspended from his coaching duties during this ongoing investigation.”

No charges have been filed against the coach at this time, according to online court records.