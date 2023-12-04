WICHITA, Kan. — MidAmerica Nazarene men’s soccer won it’s first NAIA Championship in school history on Monday at Scheels Stryker Sports Complex in Wichita.

They defeated Milligan University (Tennessee) by a score of 2-1.

Milligan got on the board on the board first after a MidAmerica Nazarene own goal in the 25th minute after trying after the MNU defense was trying to pass the ball back to goalkeeper Enzo Carvalho, but the ball ended up in the net.

MNU responded late in the first half thanks to Rick Hovinga goal from six-yards out in the 38th minute on an assist from Preston McKay.

In the 64th minute of the second half, MNU took their first lead of the game after Guilherme Galvao scored off of his own miss,

That would end up being the winning goal, securing MNU’s first NAIA Championship.

MNU midfielder Nicholas Theberge was credited with the most valuable player of the tournament. Hovinga was given the outstanding offensive player award.

Forward Jony Munoz, Carvalho, Hovingo and Theberge were also named to the 2023 NAIA National Championship All-Tournament Team.