FORT WORTH, Texas. — The NCAA Tournament is set to start on Tuesday with the “First Four,” and with Kansas in the Midwest Region, it will be interesting to see what potential path the Jayhawks could take to get to their 16th Final Four appearance.

The Jayhawks have a vested interest in the “First Four” as they’ll learn their opening opponent when Texas Southern and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi play in Dayton, Ohio on Tuesday at 5:40 p.m. CT.

What will it take to get to New Orleans? Here’s a look at Kansas’ potential path and opponents. This reading is purely hypothetical with all games still days away; anything can happen in March Madness.

First Weekend

Kansas hasn’t made it past the first weekend of the tournament since 2018 (COVID-19 cancelling the 2020 tournament cost a 28-3 team a top seed), but this year they’re poised to end that streak with a one-seed and perhaps the most favorable draw out of all the one seeds.

The Jayhawks will open up against the winner of Texas Southern/Texas A&M Corpus Christi, a game they should undoubtedly win, considering a 16 seed has only been able to defeat a one seed once.

After that, the Jayhawks would face the winner of San Diego State/Creighton. The Jayhawks are reasonably better than both teams, but they can present problems, especially defensively, as their two of the best in the country.

San Diego State ranks second in the nation in defensive efficiency and Creighton was ranked first in the Big East on defense, holding teams to only 62.6 points per game. Creighton is led by Northwest Missouri State transfer Ryan Hawkins (13.9 ppg), the Aztecs are led by California transfer Matt Bradley (17.0 ppg).

I would go with San Diego State in this one considering Creighton is missing their freshman guard, Ryan Nembhard, and they need all the offensive help they can get and the Aztecs have more tournament experience.

Kansas should beat the the Aztecs, as they’re the better team from top to bottom, but San Diego State can make things interesting, especially if they can slow the game down and make it a slug-fest.

Important matchup: David McCormack against San Diego State big Nathan Mensah, who led the Mountain West in blocks with 2.2. If McCormack can continue to play well and hold his own against Mensah, especially with Mitch Lightfoot’s availability in question, the Jayhawks should be able to pull out the victory. They are deeper and more athletic.

Second Weekend

This is where things really get interesting for KU. The most likely opponent for the Jayhawks will be the Iowa Hawkeyes, who would’ve beaten Richmond and the winner of Providence/South Dakota State on their path to the Sweet 16.

Iowa can present a number problems for Kansas and they boast National Player of the Year candidate Keegan Murray, who’s fourth in the nation in scoring (23.6 ppg), while averaging eight rebounds a game.

Iowa has gotten hot at the right time, which includes winning the Big 10 Conference Tournament. It wouldn’t be a surprise if they defeated Kansas in this matchup. Once again, Kansas is the better team, but Iowa matches up well with them.

While they contain one of the most potent offenses in the country, they tend to give up a lot on defense. KU can also run with Iowa and has a better roster. If they can make somebody else beat them besides Murray, the Jayhawks should advance to the Elite 8, but this could be their toughest matchup in their region.

Kansas’ potential Elite 8 opponent could be Auburn or Wisconsin.

Auburn has not played their best basketball down the stretch, coming off a loss to Texas A&M in the semi-finals of the SEC Tournament. Auburn can struggle to shoot the ball at times, but they have potential first pick in the draft, Jabari Smith (17.9 ppg), and at their best, they can beat anybody.

I think Kansas matches up well with Tigers. The Jayhawks have more consistent guard play and they are much more balanced on offense.

The Jayhawks also matchup well with Wisconsin. The Badgers are led by Johnny Davis (19.7 ppg), and they do a good job of taking care of the basketball, but they can struggle shooting. They also don’t seem to have the athleticism to keep up with Jayhawks up-and-down style of play.

Wisconsin would be the more favorable opponent for Kansas, but they match up well with both teams. They have a lot of versatility on the defensive end and can run with anybody. It won’t be easy, but the Jayhawks have a prime opportunity to reach the Final Four.

