Miller Light Fan Fest at Power & Light canceled after Big 12 bans fans due to coronavirus

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Following the Big 12 Conference’s announcement that they are limiting fan access to tournament games, Miller Lite Fan Fest at KC Live! has been canceled due to fears of the coronavirus.

In a statement, the Kansas City Power & Light District said that bars and restaurants in the KC Live! block will remain open.

“The KC Live! Block will remain open for normal business, including our bars and restaurants, who will all be showing the games. The health and safety of our guests and team members is our highest priority. We are closely monitoring the CDC’s recommendations and will adjust if necessary,” a spokesperson for the district said.

Kansas Athletics also announced Wednesday that they were cancelling all planned fan activities involving the men’s and women’s Big 12 and NCAA Championships, including pregame parties and pep rallies.