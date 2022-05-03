KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A deal for Drug-Free Sports International to police medication in horse racing is in place two months before the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority take effect.

The Kansas City, Missouri-based company has overseen testing and enforcement with the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NCAA. The Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority take effect July 1.

The anti-doping and medication rules aren’t expected to begin until early next year, which leaves the 38 states where horse racing occurs in charge for now.

Drug-Free Sports International will oversee an integrity and welfare unit that will be led by Jonathan Taylor, a British attorney.