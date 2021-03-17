Mizzou basketball focused in the NCAA bubble

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The last NCAA basketball tournament was played two years ago. Since then, the coronavirus has completely changed the world.

This year the ‘Big Dance’ will look different, as the NCAA tries to run a safe and COVID-free event. So far, Mizzou is enjoying the ride from the Indianapolis ‘bubble’.

“I think it’s normal because this is our first time, so to speak. A lot of guys first time,” Mizzou head coach Cuonzo Martin told reporters Wednesday. “The difference is just the bubble, so to speak.”

Day-to-day activities inside the bubble include practice, meetings, and of course eating. When boredom strikes, players turn to their video games.

“A lot of us brought our Xbox’s and play stations. So we’ve been doing that in our off time. Just kind of connecting that way,” redshirt senior guard, Dru Smith said.

There aren’t many distractions for players this year. Coach Martin said that’s a good thing.

“It’s not bad at all. For us, I think you have a lot of time to get stuff done because you don’t have all the other stuff to go with it,” Martin said.

No. 9 Mizzou looks for his first NCAA Tournament win since 2010, as they take on no. 8 Oklahoma this Saturday. Tipoff is at 6:25 p.m.