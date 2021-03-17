Mizzou basketball prepares for NCAA Tournament, Oklahoma

COLUMBIA, MISSOURI – JANUARY 28: Javon Pickett #4 and Dru Smith #12 of the Missouri Tigers celebrate after a basket during the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Mizzou Arena on January 28, 2020 in Columbia, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Missouri men’s basketball team is preparing for its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2018.

No. 9 Mizzou will play No. 8 Oklahoma in the tournament’s first round. The Tigers are tasked with shutting down All-American, Austin Reaves, who’s leading the Sooners in points, rebounds and assists.

“He’s a great basketball player and I think he just understands how to play the game,” redshirt senior Dru Smith said. “He plays at his own pace. He does a great job of getting fouled.”

Mizzou Head Coach Cuonzo Martin said the key to containing Reaves is to make him play both sides of the ball.

“It’s just constant pressure. You got to keep them uncomfortable,” Martin said. “You can’t allow him to get in the rhythm where he’s dribbling the ball with his right hand and making plays. It’ll be a long night for you.”

The game tips off on Saturday from Lucas Oil Stadium at 6:25 p.m. If they Tigers advance, they’ll likely face the tournament’s No. 1 overall seed, Gonzaga in the second round.

Mizzou is looking for the program’s first NCAA Tournament victory in 11 years.

