Mizzou basketball refocused after holding players only meeting

COLUMBIA, Mo. — After a three-game skid, no. 24 Missouri basketball is back on track with a win over South Carolina on Saturday.

“I thought we got back to playing Mizzou basketball,” Assistant Coach Marco Harris-Stevens told reporters Monday.

Mizzou held a players only meeting before Saturday’s game. It proved to be the spark the Tigers needed.

“This is a veteran group and we knew that the three-game skid did not reflect us. Of course, you know we were missing Jeremiah, which is a big piece,” grad student Drew Buggs said. “But at the end of the day, this is a deep team and we don’t make excuses.”

Jeremiah Tilmon was back in the lineup against the Gamecocks and tied for a team-best 17 points. The senior forward missed the previous two games following a death in his family.

“It just made everybody get out what they needed to say. We were able to talk things out that we saw on the court and off the court that we were doing. I feel like we just all refocused on our goal at hand,” redshirt senior forward, Mitchell Smith said.

The Tigers feel re-energized as they aim to finish the final stretch of the regular season strong.

“It wasn’t the end of the world. But at the same time we couldn’t just keep going down that same path that we were headed down. So we had to make the change,” Buggs said.

Mizzou hosts Ole Miss at 8 p.m. Tuesday.