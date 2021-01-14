Mizzou basketball returns from quarantine, looking to get back on track

COLUMBIA, Mo. — When Missouri men’s basketball takes the court against Texas A&M on Saturday, it will have been nearly two weeks since the Tigers last played.

“I think for us it was a good thing. I don’t think there was anything bad about it. Was it different? Yes,” head coach Cuonzo Martin told reporters Thursday.

Mizzou returned to practice on Wednesday after having to quarantine because of a positive COVID-19 case within the program. In response, the Tigers postponed their games against LSU and Vanderbilt.

The school said the team has no new cases of the virus.

“One thing about the SEC season, once it starts you have no time to reflect until the season is over,” Martin said. “This gives you time to reflect, re-evaluate some adjustments. Anything we can tweak before we finish this stretch run.”

The 17th ranked Tigers are 7-2 and 1-2 in SEC play, having dropped their last game to Mississippi State in early January.

Players used the extra time off to reset and even participated in individual workouts.

“It was kind of normal for us. I feel like we didn’t expect it. But you’ve got to be ready for anything in a time like this. So I feel like when we came back, it’s the same mentality we went in this season,” junior guard, Xavier Pinson said.

With a couple practices under their belt, the Tigers look to get back on track against Texas A&M. They’re preparing for a physical game.

“I see they play hard, they’re a scrappy team. They going to try to double. They’re always clashing the glass so I feel like it’s going to be a dog fight when it comes to the rebounds,” senior forward, Jeremiah Tilmon said.

Mizzou/Texas A&M tips at noon in College Station on Saturday.