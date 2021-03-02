Mizzou basketball working its way out of a late season slump

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Between Mizzou basketball’s final regular season games and the SEC Tournament, no matter what happens the next two weeks, Tigers will most likely go dancing in the NCAA Tournament.

“I think we’re safely in, but that’s not even the topic for me. It’s about let’s get better. Let’s win a game. Here are things we need to do to win the game,” head coach Cuonzo Martin said.

The Tigers spent 11 weeks in the AP Polls, but they fell out of the rankings this week after losing to Ole Miss. It was their fourth loss in five games.

Also, Mizzou’s game against Texas A&M, which was scheduled for last Saturday, was postponed because of COVID issues within the Aggies’ program.

“Honestly, I just feel like it puts a chip on our shoulder because we like that feeling of being there, and we really want that back,” junior guard, Torrence Watson said.

This is March.



A new chapter. One day at a time #ToTheFinishLine 🏁🐅 pic.twitter.com/7mFRWfKBcD — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) March 1, 2021

Mizzou may be in a slump heading into its final stretch of games, but coach Martin is confident the Tigers can turn things around.

“I just think embracing the preparation and understanding the scouting report, the game plan, walk through, the game study; take that to the game, and allow your only issues, if anything, is missed shots,” Martin said.

Mizzou plays at Florida on Wednesday and will close out the regular season at home against LSU on Saturday.

