KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Tigers defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl Friday night 14-3.

The victory brought the #9 Tigers to 11-2 on the season and should insure a top 10 ranking at the season’s end after beating the #7 Buckeyes.

The win was also sweet for alumni here in Kansas City who had watched KU and K State win their bowl games earlier this week.

Missouri football players like Luther Burden, Cody Schrader and Brady Cook have become household names among Tiger Fans.

“He’s just not afraid of anything I love how tough he is he’s not afraid to get tackled,” Kelly Krawczyk said.

While the 11-2 record might have been a surprise to many around the nation, it’s not to some black and gold faithful.

“This is actually exactly the record I had us at this year. I was somewhat optimistic but just looking at all the progress [Coach Eliah] Drinkwitz has done with the team, how all the players grow and mature in this program, I thought we could have a lot of success.”

A trip to the Cotton Bowl for the football team, also meant the cheerleaders and Marching Mizzou band got to make the trip. Some Kansas City parents were also glued tonight to the Halftime Show.

“It’s really really exciting it’s kind of a trippy thing to see your kids on national television occasionally,” Mike Jensen, father of a clarinet and trombone player, said.

Throughout the night as about 250 students and alumni packed a room inside J Rieger one cheer reigned supreme.

“Just the fact you can go anywhere and say MIZ and have a response of ZOU is just awesome,” Mizzou sophomore Shea McGraw said.

Even more Tiger pride is good news for the Kansas City chapter of the Missouri Alumni Association which partnered with J Rieger selling 6 Columns Bourbon. Money raised from alumni events like Friday night goes to support scholarships for University of Missouri students.

“I think that’s very important because every time we can help the next generation with the resources they need to be successful that’s something we should all take part in,” Tyrone Flowers said.