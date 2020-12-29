Mizzou football receives anonymous $10 million donation

A Missouri helmet is seen during the second half of an NCAA college football game between Missouri and Vanderbilt Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won the game 41-0. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

COLUMBIA, Mo. — An anonymous donor has gifted the University of Missouri football program with $10 million to go toward a new indoor practice facility.

A few weeks ago, the university’s Board of Curators approved the athletic department to conduct a study for a new facility and Jim Sterk, Director of Athletics, said the timing of the donation was perfect.

“The magnitude, impact and timing of this gift is significant as we attempt to advance the indoor football practice facility project as quickly as possible,” Sterk said in a statement. “As the SEC’s furthest-most Northern school, it is critical that our program have a full length indoor practice facility to utilize year-round, and this gift, coupled with the Board of Curators’ action earlier this month, gives this project great momentum.”

Mizzou is the only football program in the SEC without a 120-yard indoor field. Their current facility, Devine Pavilion, houses a 70-yard field.

“One of the things that I quickly identified as a need, not a want, was a full-length practice facility for Mizzou Football, and on behalf of everyone in our program, we are excited, humbled and blessed by this donation to the project,” Eliah Drinkwitz, Mizzou Head Football Coach, said in a statement.

HOK, St. Louis-based architecture firm, and HOK-Sport, their Kansas City-based sports division, are working with the university’s athletic department to plan and develop the new facility that will replace Devine Pavilion, built in 1998.

HOK-Sport has worked on several big name projects including the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Atlanta, GA.

The athletic department is expected to provide the Board of Curators project scope, budget and fundraising plan by January 30, 2021.

The $10 million donation is the third, eight-figure contribution received by Mizzou Athletics in the last five years and fifth in the departments history.