Mizzou football team cancels practice to focus on racial justice

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Players on the Mizzou football team canceled practice Friday to focus on the issues of racial justice and police brutality.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the team said that they were using their platform to bring awareness to the cause.

“On today, August 28, 2020 (the 57th anniversary of Martin Luther Kin Junior’s I Have a Dream speech) We as the Mizzou Football Team, with the support of our coaches, decided to cancel practice in order to focus on the current state of our country.”

“We desire to use our platform as college student-athletes to shed light on the injustices that are plaguing our country and to help promote CHANGE!”

“We refuse to ignore racism and police brutality. We are in the process o fostering change within our community by continuously bringing awareness to the importance of every single American and to implement change in our government, law enforcement and youth.”

“In the spirit of Dr. King’s Dream, we will continue developing a comprehensive plan and will stand side-by-side as brothers from all races, backgrounds, and religions in our relentless pursuit of equality for all.”

We are relentless in our pursuit of equality for all. pic.twitter.com/gxYyEn1XQs — Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) August 28, 2020

The football team’s move to cancel practices comes after several professional and college sports teams canceled games and practices to protest racial injustice in the aftermath of the Jacob Blake shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

