Kansas forward Ioanna Chatzileonti during an NCAA college basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

SOPRON, Hungary — There is lots of international talent at the prestigious schools not too far from Kansas City.

Kansas, Missouri and Kansas State all have women’s basketball players that are participating in the FIBA U20 Women’s European Championships.

For the Jayhawks, they have four players heading to Hungary. Incoming freshmen Zsófia Telegdy will be playing for the host country and Sanna Strom will play for Sweden in Hungary as well.

Telegdy led Hungary to a bronze medal in the U19 World Cup last August.

They play will play from July 8-16 in Sopron.

Junior Ioanna Chatzileonti and sophomore Danai Papadopoulou will represent Greece in Group B, which takes place in Skopje, North Macedonia, from July 9-17.

Chatzileonti has been a key contributor her first two seasons in Lawrence and is an experienced international player as she was a FIBA silver medalist in 2019 with the Greek National Team.

For Mizzou, junior Mama Dembele will represent Spain. Last year, Dembele helped guide Spain to the quarterfinal round of the U19 Women’s Basketball World Cup in Hungary.

Joining Dembele is K-State forward Gisela Sanchez. The 6’3 Barcelona native joins the Wildcats after a year at Arizona.

Spain, Sweden and Hungary are in Division A and can be seen here.

Greece is in Division B and can be seen here.