Mizzou leads late game comeback against Arkansas in wild 50-48 finish

Missouri wide receiver Keke Chism, left, catches a pass as Arkansas defensive back Malik Chavis defends during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

COLUMBIA, Mo. — After surrendering the lead in the most excruciating way possible, Missouri drove the field in the final 43 seconds and beat Arkansas 50-48 on Saturday when Harrison Mevis made a 32-yard field goal as time expired.

The Tigers (5-3) erased a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit to take the lead, only to give it up in the final minute. Arkansas quarterback K.J. Jefferson threw a touchdown pass to Mike Woods to cut Missouri’s lead to 48-47, and coach Sam Pittman elected to go for a 2-point conversion. Jefferson’s pass bounced off the chest of linebacker Jamal Brooks and landed in Woods’ arms.

But Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak had plenty of time to dissect Arkansas’ reeling defense and set up Mevis for his fifth field goal of the day. The hogs were cooked.

THE NUMBERS

Missouri running back Larry Rountree III scores on a touchdown run during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Arkansas Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

Missouri place kicker Harrison Mevis (92) kicks a 32-yard field goal to defeat Arkansas 50-48 on the final play of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

Arkansas defensive back LaDarrius Bishop reacts following an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won the game 50-48 on a last-second field goal by Harrison Mevis. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

Larry Rountree rushed 27 times for 185 yards and three touchdowns for the Tigers, and Tyler Badie added six carries for 79 yards and two touchdowns — both in the fourth quarter. Bazelak completed 32 of 49 passes for 380 yards. Keke Chism caught six passes for 113 yards.

Jefferson started in place of the injured Feleipe Franks for Arkansas (3-6). He completed 18 of 33 passes for 274 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for another touchdown. Treylon Burks caught 10 passes for 206 yards and a touchdown. Trelon Smith carried 26 times for 172 yards and three touchdowns.

Arkansas, which trailed 10-0 in the first quarter, took the lead late in the first half. The Razorbacks tricked the Tigers when holder Jack Lindsey sprinted up the middle for 20 yards on a fake field goal to set up Jefferson’s 1-yard touchdown run on a quarterback sneak.

That gave the Razorbacks a 27-20 halftime lead. They expanded the lead to 40-26 on a 16-yard Smith touchdown run with 13:51 left in the fourth quarter, setting up the wild finish.

THE TAKEAWAY

Arkansas: Before the game, much of the focus was on the expected chess match between Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz and Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom, who had spent the previous four years as Missouri’s head coach. However, the more pertinent Arkansas assistant was offensive coordinator Kendal Briles. Despite missing their starting quarterback, the Razorbacks found ways to befuddle the Tigers, a team that had held three of its last four opponents to 10 points or less.

Missouri: The Tigers lost their best player — and one of the nation’s best linebackers — to a questionable ejection on a targeting call late in the first half. On a short pass over the middle, Nick Bolton drove his shoulder into Arkansas receiver John David White’s shoulder, causing White to drop the ball and leave the game with an injury. But even before Bolton was ejected, Missouri had few answers for the Razorbacks, who punted on their first drive before scoring touchdowns on their next four possessions.

UP NEXT

Arkansas: The Razorbacks finish at home next weekend against Alabama.

Missouri: Georgia visits Missouri on Saturday in a game that was postponed earlier.