COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Missouri Tigers were able to gather a big win at home against the 12th ranked Iowa State Cyclones in front of a sold-out crowd in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

Iowa State stuck with Mizzou a majority of the first half but the Tigers were able to close out the half on an 8-2 run.

The Tigers would not look back in the second half, picking up where they left off, going up by as much as 19 points.

The Tigers shot 48% from the field and a solid 46% from three.

Kobe Brown led Mizzou, notching a double-double with 20 points and 12 rebounds. D’Moi Hodge would contribute 17 points, including five three-pointers to go along with five boards.

Nick Honor would add 12 points and Deandre Gholston would score 10 off the bench.

78 was also the most points scored on Iowa State this season

It is the Tigers fourth win against a ranked opponent. They could very well be back in the AP Top 25 next week.

They go to 15-5 on the season and remain 4-4 in conference play. They will host LSU on Wednesday at 8 p.m.