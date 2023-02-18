COLUMBIA, Mo. — Mizzou was not able to overcome a slow start against Texas A&M in a 69-60 loss.

The story of this game was on the glass as Texas A&M outrebounded Mizzou 41-23. They also had 16 offensive rebounds.

The Aggies went on a 15-4 run, giving them a 39-25 going into halftime. That would set the tone for the second half as Texas A&M led by as much as 18 points.

Mizzou would try to claw their way back into the game but they weren’t able to make the plays down the stretch.

Wade Taylor IV led the Aggies with 21 points and six assists. Dexter Dennis secured a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Kobe Brown had a game-high 24 points for Mizzou to go along with six rebounds. D’Moi Hodge was the other Tiger in double figures with 12 points and also displayed his quick hands with six steals.

Mizzou now sits at 19-8 overall and 7-7 in the SEC. They will face Mississippi State at home on Tuesday at 7 p.m.