COLUMBIA, Mo. — Mizzou led the first ranked Georgia Bulldogs for the majority of the game but didn’t have enough to capture the upset on Saturday evening.

The Tigers opened with a 16-3 lead in the first half thanks to a Brady Cook 10-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Stepehens along with three Harrison Mevis field goals.

But the Georgia defense would put a halt to things in the second half holding Mizzou to two field goals.

Georgia wouldn’t take their first lead of the game until late in the fourth quarter after a Daijun Edwards one-yard touchdown run put them ahead 26-22.

Cook went 20/32 with 192 yards and one touchdown. Cody Schrader led Mizzou in rushing as he had six carries for 89 yards (14.8 ypc).

Dominic Lovett led the Mizzou receivers with six receptions for 84 yards.

Mizzou will now go on the road to face the Florida Gators next Saturday at 11:00 a.m. CT