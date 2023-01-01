COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Missouri women’s basketball team was able to win their road opener over Auburn in the battle of the Tigers.

Mizzou trailed at the end of the first quarter but was able to take a one point lead into the half. An 8-0 run in the third quarter would give them a 46-36 lead.

Auburn would keep it close but Mizzou was able to secure the 62-56 win.

Mizzou was led by Hayley Frank, who finished 23 points and six rebounds. Haley Troup would contribute 14 points, five rebounds and four steals.

They are now 13-2 on the season and 2-0 in conference play. They will face Alabama on January 5 at 6 p.m.