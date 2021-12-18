Kobe Brown leads Mizzou’s big win over Utah

Missouri’s Kobe Brown, right, drives past Utah’s Rollie Worster, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri Tigers’ Kobe Brown scored 27 to get a much need Mizzou 83-75 win over the Utah Utes.

A three-pointer from Jarron Coleman (eight points, five rebounds) with 32 seconds left made the game 78-73 after two Both Gach’s (15 points, five rebounds) free throws brought the Utes within two.

This game had 21 lead changes and 11 ties. Missouri did not trail after Brown hit two free throws to finish a 9-1 run for a 69-66 lead with 4:14 left in the game.

Brown was 8 for 11 shooting while hitting 11 of his 13 free throws.

Mizzou guard Amari Davis came off the bench with 17 points; Ronnie DeGray III also had 10 points off the bench with seven rebounds while starter Javon Pickett (12 points) went 5 for 9 shooting.

Missouri is now 6-5 overall, 5-2 at home. They play Illinois on Wednesday for the Braggin Rights game before beginning SEC play.