Mizzou defeats Florida on thrilling two-point conversion in OT to reach bowl eligibility

Mizzou

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBIA, MISSOURI – OCTOBER 02: Truman, the Missouri Tigers mascot, leads students in a cheer during the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Faurot Field/Memorial Stadium on October 02, 2021 in Columbia, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

COLUMBIA, Mo. — RB Tyler Badie and the Mizzou defense leads the Missouri Tigers to another W over the Florida Gators.

Although Badie kept Mizzou in the defensive battle with 146 yards and one TD on 27 carries.

After trading field goals and Mizzou taking a 9-6 lead at the half, Florida RB Dameon Pierce scores in the third quarter to give Florida a 13-9 lead.

In the fourth quarter, QB Connor Bazelak connects on a 41 yard TD pass to WR Niko Hea to give Mizzou a 16-13 lead.

With the game tied at 16 at the end of regulation, both teams went to overtime.

Florida scores on 4 plays after a Philly Special pass from WR Trent Whittemore to QB Emory Jones to go up 23-16 in OT.

Mizzou scores on 2 running plays in OT from Badie.

On the two-point conversion, Bazelak fakes a handoff and throws a pass falling down to TE Daniel Parker Jr. for the 24-23 win.

Mizzou is now 6-5, 3-4 in SEC play and faces the Arkansas Razorbacks for their final regular-season game.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest

More News

Digital First

More digital first