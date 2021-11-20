Mizzou defeats Florida on thrilling two-point conversion in OT to reach bowl eligibility

COLUMBIA, MISSOURI – OCTOBER 02: Truman, the Missouri Tigers mascot, leads students in a cheer during the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Faurot Field/Memorial Stadium on October 02, 2021 in Columbia, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

COLUMBIA, Mo. — RB Tyler Badie and the Mizzou defense leads the Missouri Tigers to another W over the Florida Gators.

Although Badie kept Mizzou in the defensive battle with 146 yards and one TD on 27 carries.

After trading field goals and Mizzou taking a 9-6 lead at the half, Florida RB Dameon Pierce scores in the third quarter to give Florida a 13-9 lead.

In the fourth quarter, QB Connor Bazelak connects on a 41 yard TD pass to WR Niko Hea to give Mizzou a 16-13 lead.

With the game tied at 16 at the end of regulation, both teams went to overtime.

Florida scores on 4 plays after a Philly Special pass from WR Trent Whittemore to QB Emory Jones to go up 23-16 in OT.

Mizzou scores on 2 running plays in OT from Badie.

On the two-point conversion, Bazelak fakes a handoff and throws a pass falling down to TE Daniel Parker Jr. for the 24-23 win.

Mizzou is now 6-5, 3-4 in SEC play and faces the Arkansas Razorbacks for their final regular-season game.