Mizzou extends Mayor’s Cup winning streak over South Carolina to three games

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Missouri Tigers hold the South Carolina Gamecocks to 250 total yards in the 31-28 victory to keep the Mayor’s Cup in Missouri.

57 yards rushing on 35 attempts while QB Jason Brown went 16 for 30 with 193 yards, 2 TDs and 1 interception.

In return, the Tigers dominated on the ground with 258 rushing yards: 209 of those coming from RB Tyler Badie on 34 carries.

USC went into the second quarter with a 7-0 lead after Mizzou QB Connor Bazelak threw an interception on the first drive of the game.

After a USC fumble, Mizzou tied the game at 7, caused a three and out then scored on a 60-yard bomb from QB Connor Bazelak to WR Markie Cooper.

After going into halftime with a 17-14 lead, Brown fumbles while he’s sacked and the ball is recovered in the endzone by DE Trajan Jeffcoat as Mizzou took a 24-14 lead.

Badie scores in the fourth quarter to increase Mizzou’s lead to 31-14.

Back-to-back touchdown drives by the Gamecocks pulled the game within three with less than five minutes to go in the game.

Tyler Badie rushed for 57 yards on the final 8 play, 51-yard drive.

Mizzou is now one win away from bowl eligibility at 5-5 overall.

Their 2-4 SEC record puts them in fourth place in the East division.