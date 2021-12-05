Mizzou Texas-bound in Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS – NOVEMBER 26: Connor Bazelak # 8of the Missouri Tigers runs the ball during a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on November 26, 2021 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

COLUMBIA, Mo. — 17 Missouri Tiger football players are headed back to their home state as the Tigers will face the Army West Point Black Knights.

Mizzou ended the season 6-6 with a 3-5 record in SEC play tying for 4th in the SEC East.

The Black Knights are an FBS Independent and are 8-3 on the season with one regular-season game to play. They will play in the annual Army-Navy game on Saturday.

This is Mizzou’s first bowl game since 2019; last season they were scheduled to play in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl that was canceled due to COVID-19 impact.

The Tigers own a 3-1 series lead over the Black Knights, last winning 23-10 on Sept. 11, 1982 in Columbia.

Mizzou last faced a service academy in the 2009 Texas Bowl when they faced Navy and is 9-4 all-time against the Division I service academies.

Head coach Eliah Drinkwitz is 8-0 in bowl games during his coaching career.

The game will be on Wednesday, Dec. 22 (7 p.m. CT kick, ESPN) at TCU’s Amon G. Carter Stadium.

