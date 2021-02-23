Mizzou’s Eli Drinkwitz sets goals ahead of spring football practices

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Mizzou begins spring football practices this Friday. Coach Eli Drinkwitz laid out a short list of goals he wants the Tigers to accomplish in the next few weeks.

“New year, new team, same goal, win the SEC East,” Drinkwitz said to reporters as he opened media availability Tuesday afternoon.

Drinkwitz established three goals for his program, which include, player development, laying down a foundation for offense, defense and special teams, and strengthening team chemistry.

Eli Drinkwitz on spring football goals:



– Individual player development

– Lay foundation of offense, defense and special teams

– continue to work on team chemistry #Mizzou @fox4kc — Jessica Eley (@JessicaEleyTV) February 23, 2021

“It’s not going to be as much about the scheme as player development, fundamentals, foundations of our offense and defense,” Drinkwitz said.

Drinkwitz recently rounded out his coaching staff, hiring Aaron Fletcher as defensive backs coach. Two new positions were also created, where Ryan Russell was named Director of Athletic Performance and Brett Whiteside, the team’s Chief Recruiting Officer.

“I’m excited about how we’ve been able to push this program forward by making some strategic moves to add championship value and pedigree to our program and SEC experience,” Drinkwitz said.

Mizzou has hopes of finishing atop the SEC East standings this fall, but know the work starts in the off-season.

“Everybody’s going to get reps and opportunities to perform and develop. It’s not going to be as much about creating chemistry with the 1s, 2s, and 3s. It’s hey how is this person performing, how is he getting better,” Drinkwitz said.

The Tigers will hold their annual intersquad spring scrimmage March 20.