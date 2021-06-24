MLB joins NLBM for ‘Negro Leagues 101’ campaign

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum is leading an initiative with Major League Baseball in efforts to recognize and grow the outreach of the Negro Leagues.

Starting Friday, June 25, 2021, the league and players association will share a daily fact about the Negro Leagues as part of “Negro Leagues 101” to help celebrate the 101st anniversary.

Fans can find the facts on a dedicated page on the MLB’s website, or by following the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum on Twitter.

The facts will be shared for 101 days until October 3, the last day of the regular season.

Negro Leagues 101 is the museum’s program aimed at educating people through a series of programs, lectures and events.

“I don’t think there was ever a time that people didn’t want to know about the Negro Leagues,” museum president Bob Kendrick said. “They just simply had no way to know about this rich history because it has never been fully documented in the pages of American History books. Our goal is to provide even greater access to this incredible chapter of baseball and Americana.”

With the launch of the campaign, a new logo and line of merchandise are coming to the Museum store.

“The Negro Leagues is a story of excellence and resiliency by individuals who accomplished extraordinary feats in the face of bigotry and discrimination,” MLB commissioner Robert Manfred, Jr. said. “Educating our fans and the public about this history will continue to be a priority for Major League Baseball in our continued support of Bob Kendrick and the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.”

“A full understanding of Baseball includes knowing the history and legacy of the men and women in the Negro Leagues who paved the way for so many of us,” MLBPA Executive Director Tony Clark said. “I commend the Museum for its commitment to preserve, celebrate and educate the public through this campaign and am glad that we can help raise awareness along with Major League Baseball.”