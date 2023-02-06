KANSAS CITY, Mo. — “Age is a question of mind over matter. If you don’t mind, it don’t matter.”

A new game experience featuring the legends of baseball’s Negro Leagues is coming to MLB The Show 23.

The new feature will be a partnership with the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City.

Sony and the Show made the announcement in a Twitter video Monday morning, starring Negro Leagues Baseball Museum President Bob Kendrick, highlighting the stories of stars who helped break the color barrier in the 1940s.

It’s our honor to bring the Negro Leagues to MLB The Show 23! In partnership with the @NLBMuseumKC and president @nlbmprez we invite you on a journey to celebrate the Negro Leagues and their stories of triumph over adversity in a new game experience! pic.twitter.com/8D50kKBWt8 — MLB The Show (@MLBTheShow) February 6, 2023

“We are thrilled to partner with MLB the Show to take you on a journey back to the Negro Leagues and introduce you to the baddest brothers and sisters to ever played the game,” Kendrick says in the video.

Here’s the full roster for the first season of MLB The Show 23’s Storylines mode.

John Jordan “Buck” O’Neil (who was also one of the founders of the NLBM)

Hank Thompson

Hilton Smith

Jackie Robinson

John Donaldson

Leroy “Satchel” Paige

Martin Dihigo

Andrew “Rube” Foster

“The story of the Negro Leagues is not an African American story, it is an All-American story,” Kendrick said.

“You see, it’s the kind of story that we as Americans have typically embraced. Because it’s a story about pride, passion, perseverance, determination, the refusal to accept the notion that you’re unfit to do anything.”

Here are two sneak peek photos featuring John Donaldson and Hank Thompson, two of the 8 Negro League Legends in @MLBTheShow 23! pic.twitter.com/fVuWgt4pyW — MLB (@MLB) February 6, 2023

The new feature will bring in a new game mode, and several storylines, from the choosing of a single player from Negro Leagues history, and playing a career.

The Negro Leagues were first established in Kansas City on February 13, 1920, when Foster led a contention of eight independent team owners to a meeting held at The Paseo YMCA. Out of that meeting came the birth of the Negro National League.

MLB The Show 23 launches on March 28 and is available on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.