NEW YORK — Major League Baseball announced Friday that umpires will now announce replay review decisions to in-park crowds via microphone this season.

Like head referees in the NFL, when a play in the game comes down to a replay review, umpires will explain the decision on a given play to fans in the stands.

The MLB implemented replay reviews in 2008 and managers were given the opportunity to challenge calls in 2014.

Currently, 11 rules are reviewable:

  • Potential home run calls
  • Non-home run boundary calls
  • Specified fair/foul ball calls
  • Force/tag play calls
  • Outfield catch plays
  • Specified base running calls
  • Hit by pitch
  • Home plate collisions
  • Tag-ups
  • Placement of runners
  • Interference on double plays

According to the league, umpires began training for the change during Spring Training.