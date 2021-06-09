MLS All-Stars vs Liga MX All-Stars: Best players from US and Mexico to face off in LA

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 24: Fans before the game between the Los Angeles Galaxy and the Los Angeles FC during the Western Conference Semifinals at Banc of California Stadium on October 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES — The MLS All-Stars have a new opponent set for the annual match that brings their best players together on one pitch, and they are right next door:

The Liga MX All-Stars.

The best players from the American domestic league and Mexican domestic league will face off in a continued rivalry between the two nations.

The match is set to take place on August 25 at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles.

“Bienvenidos a Los Angeles,” Actor Danny Trejo said as he narrated the intense hype video for the match.

MLS and Liga MX squads have met in the CONCACAF Champions League on many occasions, but this will be the first game of this magnitude that pits, “League vs. League. Best vs. Best.”

“Welcome to a new tradition. Representa tu liga, [Represent your league]” Trejo said.

MLS All-Star Week will include several events in LA including fan engagement events like MLS WORKS Community Day and Day of Service, as well as the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge and the MLS All-Star Concert.

“This is going to be an intense match in a fantastic setting and world-class stadium in Los Angeles, a city that has a deep connection to our country, league, players and fans,” Liga MX Executive Presidnet Mikel Arriola said. “The 2021 All-Star Game is another step in the partnership we have established between two of the best leagues in the world, and it will only intensify the rivalry between MLS and LIGA MX.”

The game will bring familiar friends and foes together. Several of the top players in the MLS have played in Mexico’s top flight and vice-versa.

Tickets for the historic matchup go on sale on July 14.