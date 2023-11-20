KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In what is the most anticipated game of the NFL regular season, the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles face off in a Super Bowl rematch.

Both teams also are atop their conferences as this matchup could also be a preview of another bout in February.

Chiefs Inactives

WR Richie James

DE BJ Thompson

OL Mike Caliendo

DT Neil Farrell

DE Malik Herring

Eagles Inactives

QB Tanner McKee

RB Rashad Penny

DT Moro Ojomo

G Sua Opeta

TE Dallas Goedert

DE Derek Barnett

1st Quarter

Eagles win the toss and defer, Chiefs will defer

Hassan Reddick sacks Mahomes on 2nd down for a nine yard loss

Chiefs will punt on their opening drive after a three-and-out