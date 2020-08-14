More twists and turns for the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 16: The United States Air Force Thunderbirds perform a flyover during the NASCAR Cup Series 62nd Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 16, 2020 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – This weekend hands the NASCAR Cup Series drivers a brand-new challenge, in what has been the most challenging year ever for the sport.

The Go Bowling 235 on Sunday will, for the first time ever, be run on the 3.61 mile, 14-turn road course at Daytona International Speedway.

There are drivers in the cup series that have run on the Daytona Road Course, just not in a stock car. In fact, there are 10 active cup drivers that have experience on the road course. Jimmie Johnson and Michael McDowell lead the series with seven IMSA sportscar starts in the Rolex 24. Kyle Busch has the most recent experience, he raced a GTD-class entry in this year’s Rolex 24.

With no practice or qualifying for the race, the experience these drivers have, combined with racing simulators may be an advantage. The biggest challenge will be wheeling the bigger and more bulky stock cars on the infield turns, then transitioning to the high banked turns on the oval.

“It’s a really tricky infield portion,” Johnson said, “Starting through turn 1 coming off the banking from the tri-oval, that entry is very tricky in a sports car. I think in our cars it will be harder yet.”

Johnson it still on the outside looking in on the playoffs, and he hopes his experience will be an advantage for him and he can lock down a spot in the playoffs to battle for his eighth championship in the cup series.