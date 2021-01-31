More women will be on the field during Super Bowl LV than ever before

TAMPA, Fla. — The Kansas City Chiefs aren’t the only ones trying to make history and repeat as Super Bowl Champions February 7. For the first time in history, there will be 6 women in on-field roles during the game.

That includes two trainers for the Chiefs and an NFL official.

There will be more women in on-field roles during Super Bowl LV than ever before:



• Julie Frymyer

• Carly Helfand (@helfand21)

• Maral Javadifar (@Maraljavadifar)

• Lori Locust (@CoachLoLoc)

• Tiffany Morton (@ATC_Tiffany)

• Sarah Thomas

Sarah Thomas was the first woman to officiate a DI college football game and the first to officiate a bowl game. Now she’s also the first woman to officiate a Super Bowl.

Sarah Thomas is making NFL history as the first woman to ever officiate in a Super Bowl.

Julie Frymyer and Tiffany Morton are both Assistant Athletic Trainers for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Frymyer earned a bachelor’s degree from West Chester University in Pennsylvania, a master’s degree from Florida International University and her doctorate in physical therapy from the University of St. Augustine.

Frymyer’s been an Assistant Athletic Trainer with the Chiefs since 2018,

She works with Tiffany Morton, who is also an Assistant Athletic Trainer with the Chiefs. This will be the second Super Bowl for both trainers.

Morton earned her Bachelor’s Degree from Auburn and a Masters from Florida International University. She’s worked with the Chiefs since 2015.

The two women received some high praise from Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce on Twitter.

The two women received some high praise from Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce on Twitter.

They will join three women with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the sidelines for the Super Bowl.

Carly Helfand is a Scouting Assistant for Tampa Bay. Maral Javadifar is an Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach for the Bucs. Lori Locust is the Bucs Assistant Defensive Line Coach.

The women will take the field in Tampa on February 7. Kickoff for the Super Bowl is 5:30 p.m.