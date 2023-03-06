LEAWOOD, Kan. — Baseball fans who’ve always wondered what it’s like to live like a future Hall of Famer can take a step into that world this week.

Former St. Louis and Los Angeles slugger Albert Pujols retired from Major League Baseball last year after playing 22 seasons.

The former star grew up in the Independence area, but decided to sell his Kansas City-area home. Along with the sale comes a massive moving sale.

Brown Button Estate Sales is handling the massive sale at 13805 Canterbury Street in Leawood. It will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.

“It always is unique going into a famous person’s house and handling their goods. Obviously we want to do it with dignity and represent them and their family well. At the same time, there’s a lot of excitement from our shoppers getting to go into someone so notable, seeing their house and their items, and getting the opportunity to purchase something,” Michael Fry, Brown Button Estate Sales, said.

Fry says items at the sale are priced to move.

“Anything not going with the house is gonna be for sale. There’s some really incredible brands here. There’s Marge Carson, Century, Maitland-Smith, lots of fine pieces,” Fry said.

Bargain hunters may want to wait for the rush to end. Fry says items will be discounted throughout the sale.

Tuesday 9 a.m. Items all full price

Tuesday 3 p.m. Remaining items discounted 35%

Wednesday 9 a.m. Remaining items discounted 50%

Wednesday 3 p.m. Items remaining discounted even more



Unfortunately, Fry said this may not be the sale for people looking for sports memorabilia that belonged to Pujols.

“Lots of great pieces here, unfortunately no sports memorabilia,” Fry said.

Find more information about the moving sale and to see the house, go to brownbutton.com.